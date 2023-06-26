Coaches Corner: Kingsley-Pierson baseball focusing on holding each other accountable as postseason approaches

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Motivation has been high for the 2023 Kingsley-Pierson baseball team.

The Panthers came up short in the semifinals of the baseball state tournament last season, but this season, this highly motivated group has been on fire sitting at 21-1 overall as the postseason quickly rolls back around.

The KP baseball team has put up plenty of runs this season, but one of their biggest strengths has been finding ways to strike early with runs.

“If we can get out to a lead, you know, we really trust our pitching and our defense behind it. So it kind of takes the pressure off our pitchers, lets them throw strikes, let the defense work and that’s definitely one of our big strengths this year. So getting those early leads has been huge for us, and hopefully we can continue that,” said Taylor Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson baseball head coach.

Coach Doeschot says a big motto of this year’s team is to be a little bit better than you were the day before. As the postseason quickly approaches, the focus is on continuing to hold each other accountable.

“A big thing for us is accountability. Number one, we want our coaches to push the kids to be their best, and we want our kids to push each other to be their best. So, you know, they come to practice, they work hard every day, they compete every day just really trying to get better,” said Doeschot.

This year’s team is full of upperclassmen who have been working with Coach Doeschot for several years. Coach says it’s been a special ride to watch them develop big goals and continue to grow into talented baseball players.

“This group has been with me for a long time. You know, my son is a senior, I started coaching him when he was in youth baseball, second, third, fourth grade. I knew they had a lot of talent, they had a lot of kids that love the game of baseball, so that’s really what got me invested into coaching,” said Doeschot.

Coach Doeschot shares more on what makes Kingley-Pierson baseball special on this week’s edition of Coaches Corner.

