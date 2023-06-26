Firework regulations for towns across Siouxland

(KTIV) - The Fourth of July is nearly here, meaning fireworks will be filling the skies across Siouxland.

But amongst all the fun, law enforcement and city officials are sending out reminders on when fireworks and where fireworks can be shot off. We’ve compiled a list of town ordinances in this story.

State Fireworks Laws

Iowa

State law only lets Iowans use and sell fireworks between June 1 and July 8, and they can be lit between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. with hours extended to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. However, the state allows local governments to establish their own ordinances on when fireworks can be shot off.

Fireworks are also allowed between ec. 10 and Jan. 3.

Nebraska

State law only allows fireworks to be sold and used between June 25 and July 5 or between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1. Local governments do have the authority to be more restrictive with local fireworks use.

South Dakota

State law restricts when fireworks can be used, from June 27 through July 5, but do not include any other restrictions. Like Iowa and Nebraska, the state does allow local governments to set their own fireworks regulations.

City Ordinances

Ashton, IA

Fireworks are allowed from June 1 through July 8 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4 they are allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Estherville, IA

Firework regulations in Estherville were changed just this year. Under the change, fireworks permits will only be granted to those that have at least one-and-a-half acres of land. The permits will be issued by city staff, without having to go first to the city council for approval. Fireworks can also only be discharged on dates spelled out in state law, see above.

Harris, IA

Fireworks are allowed from June 1 through July 8 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4 they are allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Melvin, IA

Fireworks are allowed from June 1 through July 8 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4 they are allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Norfolk, NE

The city has an ordinance that allows fireworks to be set off from June 25 through July between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. On July 4 they can be used from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Ocheyedan, IA

Fireworks are allowed between June 29 through July 5 from 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. On July 4 they’re allowed between 12 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Orange City, IA

Fireworks are allowed between June 15 and July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4 fireworks can be shot off until 11 p.m.

Rock Valley, IA

Fireworks are allowed between June 15 and July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4 fireworks can be shot off until 11 p.m.

Sheldon, IA

Fireworks are only allowed from July 1 through July 4. On July 1 and July 2, they are allowed from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. while on July 3 they can be shot off until 11 p.m. On July 4 they can only be shot off until 10 p.m.

Fireworks cannot be shot off on another person’s property without their permission. And anyone under the age of 18 can only light fireworks if they have parental supervision.

Those who break these rules could face a $250 fine.

Sibley, IA

Fireworks can be set off between June and July 4. On weekdays fireworks are allowed between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. while on weekends and July 4, they are allowed from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sioux City

Fireworks can only be shot off on July 3 and July 4. And only between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. Also, it is prohibited to set off fireworks in a public park, on city-owned property or on a public roadway, street or alley.

Only people 18 or older can purchase, possess or discharge fireworks within the city limits. Everyone 17 or younger needs to have parental supervision.

Those who violate these rules could face a $500 simple misdemeanor fine and a minimum amount of $250 on private property.

South Sioux City, NE

Fireworks can be sold in South Sioux City only between June 24 and July 5. City code says the only times fireworks can be set off is between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 2, July 3 and July 4. They can also be lit between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Dec. 31.

No fireworks are allowed at any of the city’s public parks, unless you have a permit.

Anyone who breaks these rules could be charged with disturbing the peace.

Vermillion, SD

Fireworks that launch in the area or have a report are illegal in Vermillion. Novelty fireworks like sparklers can be discharged on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Wayne, NE

Fireworks can be only shot off in the city limits between June 25 and July 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4 they are allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Yankton, SD

Written permission is required for fireworks displays within city limits, police say. Novelty items like sparklers and smoke bombs are legal.

We’ll be updating this story with more fireworks regulations throughout Siouxland.

Safety tips for fireworks

Here are some basic safety tips law enforcement encourages everybody to follow on the Fourth of July.

Young children should not handle or use fireworks.

Teens using fireworks should be closely supervised by a responsible adult.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

Fireworks should be lit on a smooth, flat surface.

Fireworks should not be used near buildings, dry vegetation, and flammable materials.

Safety glasses should be used for lighting fireworks.

Never relight a “dud” firework; wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

Water should be readily available.

