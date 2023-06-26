Iowa DCI investigating homicide in Albia

By Beau Bowman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBIA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced Sunday that they are investigating a homicide in Albia.

According to the Iowa DCI, a shooting was reported in Albia at 9:38 p.m. Saturday. When authorities responded, they found 49-year-old Daniel Gundrum, of Albia, with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

“We know that there was something that took place, at least a conversation, a little bit of a confrontation, inside of a garage,” said Iowa DCI Special Agent In Charge Adam DeCamp.

Neighbors tell KCCI Gundrum didn’t live in the house where the shooting happened.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

“We have an idea of, is it a targeted incident? Is it a self-defense? And really what we’re saying is, there is not someone just randomly going around the neighborhood and attacking innocent people,” DeCamp said.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Man identified in Estherville, IA house fire
Shelly Naja questioned whether this was a UFO or storm when she sent this picture to KTIV.
See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Police Lights
Update: Winnebago Police Department reports missing four-year-old has been located.

Latest News

A State Trooper is pulling someone over.
Sioux City Police remind people about safety during the Fourth of July weekend
Fireworks Graphic
Fireworks regulations for towns across Siouxland
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
If you've driven into Dakota Dunes lately you've probably noticed some construction, it's a new...
New UnityPoint Clinic going in Dakota Dunes
The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment