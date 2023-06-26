New UnityPoint Clinic going in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota (KTIV) - If you’ve driven into Dakota Dunes lately, you’ve probably noticed some construction. It’s a new medical facility opening as soon as the end of this year.

Unity Point Health -St Luke’s goal is to serve the community by expanding into South Dakota. The new facility is located at 350 Gold Circle Drive next to P’s Pizza in Dakota Dunes and it will be home to UnityPoint’s latest clinic.

It will house urgent care, family medicine, and specialty services like foot and ankle surgeries. They said there was a need for this from their patients.

“We serve a lot of people in the Siouxland community, whether that be that they’re from Elk Point or North Sioux City, and we serve a lot through our urgent cares at Sunnybrook and Marketplace, as well as family medicine. We’ve had a lot of consumers ask us when are going to get something out in the Dunes. So now we’re gonna have that,” said Jane Arnolds, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Regional VP of Ambulatory Operations at UnityPOint Health - Sioux City.

Additional services may be added and started down the road, looking to expand their specialties in this new location.

The facility will be over 75,500 square feet and is set to open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

