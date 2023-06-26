Patchy smoke impacting our Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are waking up about 10 degrees cooler than we were yesterday morning, with clear skies overhead. Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s across the region this morning, with wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The wind has unfortunately brought in some patchy ground smoke that will be moving through the region this morning and today, especially over into eastern Siouxland.

Today we are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly sunny day with patchy ground smoke moving through the region as well. When it comes to highs today, we will be seeing them topping off in the mid- to low-80s to even a few upper 70s across the region.

Then tonight, lows will be in the 50s across the region, with another chance of some patchy smoke moving through.

Looking into Tuesday, we have the chance of seeing some rain and thundershowers possible during the day. This could change as we are seeing some disagreement with the models, but the models are agreeing with the chance of some Thunderstorms developing across eastern Siouxland Tuesday night.

Then, looking at Wednesday, the Storm Predictions Center has put out a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather, with the main threat being large hail and strong winds.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

