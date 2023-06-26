Sioux City adding affordable housing on the West Side

Sioux City city council gave the green light to build 11 affordable housing units on the West side at no expense to the city's tax payers.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council approved a new affordable housing project on the West Side.

The city and a developer agreed to spend $1.7 million to build 11 new homes where the old West Middle School once stood at West 5th and Myrtle Streets. Eight homes measuring between 1,000 and 1,300 square feet are to be built on the old school lot with three more across the street. The remaining area on the lot is to be given to the city to develop a new park. This project is all federally and state-funded, so the houses come at no expense to the taxpayers.

Councilmember Julie Schoenherr said this project will provide a big benefit to the city.

“We’re using HUD dollars, state and federal grants, and the ARPA funds that’ll help with the infrastructure,” said Schoenherr. “I’m so happy because they’re truly going to be affordable homes, they’re going to be a size that’s very usable, and they’re going to be integrated into a neighborhood that needs some lifting up.”

When completed, the homes will be available to people making below a certain income threshold, and the mortgage payment will be capped at around $1,000/month. Construction on the new housing is expected to be completed in 2025.

