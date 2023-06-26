Sioux City Municipal Band is halfway through their season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Municipal Band was back at it Sunday night for their outdoor summer season concert series. Those interested in watching a live performance of the Orchestra, have four weeks left at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

The band includes members of all ages, from those in musical school, to those who have been a member for over 50 years.

The entertainment includes audience sing a long’s, marches, and solos from members in the band, and will be performing songs like Parading the Brasses, Danse Bacchanale, and Phantom of the Opera.

“The band has been playing really well,” says Michael Prichard, the conductor of the band. “We’ve had some really challenging music this year, probably more than I’ve pushed them in the past, and they’ve been playing really, really well. The weather’s been just really incredible for us too so, this has been a really fun year with the band.”

With four performances left, you can grab a lawn chair or a seat on a bench and catch the band from 7:30 to 8:30 P.M. Sunday evenings. The last performance of the Summer for the Sioux City Municipal band is on July 23rd.

