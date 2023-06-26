Sioux City Municipal Band is halfway through their season

With four performances left, make sure you catch a glimpse of the free live show
By Morgan Jones
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Municipal Band was back at it Sunday night for their outdoor summer season concert series. Those interested in watching a live performance of the Orchestra, have four weeks left at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

The band includes members of all ages, from those in musical school, to those who have been a member for over 50 years.

The entertainment includes audience sing a long’s, marches, and solos from members in the band, and will be performing songs like Parading the Brasses, Danse Bacchanale, and Phantom of the Opera.

“The band has been playing really well,” says Michael Prichard, the conductor of the band. “We’ve had some really challenging music this year, probably more than I’ve pushed them in the past, and they’ve been playing really, really well. The weather’s been just really incredible for us too so, this has been a really fun year with the band.”

With four performances left, you can grab a lawn chair or a seat on a bench and catch the band from 7:30 to 8:30 P.M. Sunday evenings. The last performance of the Summer for the Sioux City Municipal band is on July 23rd.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Update: Winnebago Police Department reports missing four-year-old has been located.
Deputies in Arizona say the Nebraska teen's body was found burned in a state park earlier this...
Burned body found in Arizona identified as Nebraska teen
Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Shelly Naja questioned whether this was a UFO or storm when she sent this picture to KTIV.
See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland

Latest News

Coaches Corner: Kingsley-Pierson baseball focusing on holding each other accountable as postseason approaches
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
City council looking at short term management agreement for Long Lines Family Recreation Center climbing wall
Sioux City Municipal Band
Sioux City PD raising money for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics team