Sioux City Police remind people about safety during the Fourth of July weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re just about a week away from the Fourth of July holiday and that means plenty of us are getting ready to celebrate with grilling, fireworks and maybe a drink or two. But as you plan your celebration authorities want you to keep safety in mind.

Sioux City Police are reminding people they will have more patrols out both during the holiday and the weekend leading up to it.

“Know that on the Fourth of July weekend there’s always extra patrols out looking for impaired drivers so make sure that you’re safe. If you are going to have a drink, make sure you have a designated driver or use a ride share,” said Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department.

It’s not just driving under the influence that can be costly there’s also a penalty attached to being tipsy while using fireworks.

“If you are consuming alcohol, you can’t be lighting fireworks off if you show any signs of intoxication if that be on alcohol or drugs. If you are caught lighting fireworks off while intoxicated, it is a mandatory court appearance and fine from anywhere from $250 and $500,” said Gill.

Regardless of how sober you are, police say it is illegal to set off fireworks in city parks or on city streets. That will also get you a $500 fine.

If you want to find out more about fireworks and PTSD you can visit here.

