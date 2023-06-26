Temperatures to warm as rain chances will move back in

By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a cooler than average Sunday, temperatures started to warm back up a bit today with some hazy skies from time to time.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s for lows.

A few light showers may make their way through Siouxland on Tuesday although we’ll also see the sun from time to time as well with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Better chances of storms will be arriving Tuesday night and some of these storms will have a chance of becoming strong as well with lows in the low to mid 60s.

We still could see a slight chance of a morning thunderstorm on Wednesday with highs getting up there a bit to near 90 degrees.

Thursday is looking like a dry day with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll then see a return of some thunderstorm chances from Thursday night into Friday with highs on Friday in the mid 80s.

Will we see any more rain chances for the weekend?

I’ll have the very latest on the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

