Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A major law enforcement presence was deployed Monday morning to search a home in Northwest Iowa.

Authorities say 47-year-old Eric Peterson and 51-year-old Dawn Peterson were arrested in Spencer and are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Spencer Police Department says at about 6 a.m. their officers and members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 1422 3rd Ave W to execute a search warrant. As a precautionary measure, authorities say the High-Risk Entry & Arrest Team was deployed and the roads around the house were temporarily closed.

Shortly after law enforcement arrived the occupants of the home, Eric and Dawn, were taken into custody. Both were taken to the Clay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.