Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre presents ‘Oliver!’

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community Theatre has plenty of events happening this summer, including a musical based on the famous novel “Oliver Twist.”

The musical “Oliver!” has over 45 cast members and goes from July 7 through July 23. This production brings Charles Dickens’ novel to life and follows orphan Oliver Twist as he navigates the London underworld of theft and violence, all the while searching for a home, family and love.

Tickets for the musical can be bought here.

