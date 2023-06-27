Authorities searching for missing man from Wayne, NE

Keith Miller
Keith Miller(Wayne Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Northeast Nebraska are searching for a man that has been missing since Saturday, June 24.

According to the Wayne Police Department, Keith Miller was last seen Saturday at around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Lincoln Street in Wayne. Miller is described as a 28-year-old White Man with black hair and blue/hazel eyes. He’s 6′ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with orange spray-painted lines, a black hooded sweatshirt spray-painted orange and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Miller’s whereabouts contact the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2626.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
Man identified in Estherville, IA house fire
14th and Ingleside Ave
One man sent to hospital after shooting near Sioux City’s northside
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota...
Man accused of Dakota Dunes murder has court hearing

Latest News

Sioux City RAGBRAI riders putting up a tent in Sioux City.
Sioux City pushes for last minute RAGBRAI hosts
14th and Ingleside Ave
One person dead after shooting in Sioux City, police looking for suspect
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Elkhorn River
Today marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit went missing.
Jodi Huisentruit missing for 28 years