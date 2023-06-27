Authorities searching for missing man from Wayne, NE

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Northeast Nebraska are searching for a man that has been missing since Saturday, June 24.

According to the Wayne Police Department, Keith Miller was last seen Saturday at around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Lincoln Street in Wayne. Miller is described as a 28-year-old White Man with black hair and blue/hazel eyes. He’s 6′ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with orange spray-painted lines, a black hooded sweatshirt spray-painted orange and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Miller’s whereabouts contact the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2626.

