Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free throws against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 105-72. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.

She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It’s the second consecutive year that a women’s basketball player won the award as South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.

Clark, the AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past April before the team lost to LSU.

The junior became the first Division I women’s basketball player to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
Man identified in Estherville, IA house fire
14th and Ingleside Ave
One man sent to hospital after shooting on Sioux City’s near northside
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota...
Man accused of Dakota Dunes murder has court hearing

Latest News

The Hawks dugout celebrates during their showdown with Gehlen Catholic.
Hawks baseball + softball score plenty of runs in showdown with Gehlen Catholic
Coaches Corner: Kingsley-Pierson baseball focusing on holding each other accountable as postseason approaches
Kingsley-Pierson baseball head coach Taylor Doeschot joins KTIV's Coaches Corner as the...
Coaches Corner: Kingsley-Pierson baseball focusing on holding each other accountable as postseason approaches
Siouxland athletes come together for day of fun at Northwest Iowa Playmakers camp