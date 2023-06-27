A chance of a few storms into Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another day of hazy skies and near average temperatures despite clouds increasing and even a few light showers that were moving through Siouxland.

The chance of rain will be increasing tonight, and it will come in the form of some thunderstorms.

The best chance of stronger thunderstorms will be farther to the west and especially earlier in the night.

The farther to the east these storms move, the less of a chance they will pose of being severe, but there is a marginal risk of a severe storm in the area into early Wednesday morning.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the low 60s.

Any storm chances will exit the KTIV viewing area early in the day on Wednesday, leaving us with a lot of afternoon sunshine as it will become warmer and more humid with highs near 90.

That humidity will then be sticking with us for the rest of this week as temperatures will be staying on the warmer side of average.

Thursday will give us highs in the upper 80s with a slight chance of thundershowers.

The chance of seeing some thunderstorms increases on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

With that more active weather pattern continue into the weekend?

