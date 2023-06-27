Gray Television and Iowa State University announce broadcast meteorology partnership

ATLANTA (Gray) - Gray Television announced a ground-breaking partnership with Iowa State University (ISU) to empower students majoring in Geological and Atmospheric Sciences with cutting-edge technology used by broadcast meteorologists nationwide. The collaboration aims to provide students with valuable educational and professional opportunities and address the shortage of broadcast meteorologists.

As part of the partnership, Gray Television will donate the funding for state-of-the-art software and data for weather forecasting and the production of multi-platform weathercasts. Meteorologists from surrounding Gray Television stations will actively contribute to the training and coaching of ISU students.

“Keeping communities safe and informed during severe weather is integral to Gray’s culture of public service and to our commitment as broadcasters,” said Gray Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland. “We are proud to partner with an institution the caliber of Iowa State University to create opportunities for future broadcast meteorologists across the country.”

The advanced technology provided by Gray Television will not only enhance the students’ training but also make ISU’s facility compatible with numerous Gray stations throughout the nation. Students who successfully complete one of Gray’s Future Focus Internships will have the potential to receive ongoing training and explore remote part-time work opportunities at stations while fulfilling their graduation requirements.

“Our collaboration with Gray Television is innovative and exciting, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on our students,” ISU Professor Dr. Kristi Franz said. “Gray’s generosity has given our students a tremendous opportunity to train with industry-standard equipment right here on campus, expanding the Meteorology Program’s ability to provide our majors with professional development.”

ISU’s facility will be equipped with The Weather Company’s Max solution system, which is industry-standard equipment, allowing students to master the latest weather forecasting and broadcasting techniques. The partnership will launch fall semester of 2023.

