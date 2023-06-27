Hawks baseball + softball score plenty of runs in showdown with Gehlen Catholic

The Hawks dugout celebrates during their showdown with Gehlen Catholic.
By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The baseball regular season is wrapping up which means teams are jockeying for position in their conferences. Two teams at the top of the War Eagle are Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary’s...both only have one conference loss setting up a great battle in Remsen on Monday night.

Final Scores:

Baseball:

Remsen St. Mary’s 11 Gehlen Catholic 1 F

Hinton 18 Siouxland Christian 3 F

Woodbury Central 19 Tri-Center 2 F

Storm Lake 4 Cherokee 3 F

Newell-Fonda 9 Ridge View 0 F

Emmetsburg 13 S. Central Calhoun 2 F

MOC-FV 6 Sheldon 1 F

West Lyon 14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

Softball:

Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 0 F

Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 8 F

North Union 14 Lake Mills 0 F

Storm Lake 11 Cherokee 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Gehlen Catholic 0 F

Newell-Fonda 12 GT/RA 2 F

Woodbury Central 11 Lawton-Bronson 10 F

S.C. East 7 S.C. North 3 F

Le Mars 11 S.C. West 1 F

MOC-FV 10 Sheldon 0 F

West Lyon 10 Sibley-Ocheyedan 2 F

Western Christian 9 Spencer 5 F

Estherville LC 14 Spirit Lake 0 F

