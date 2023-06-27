Healthbeat 4: The importance of caregiver health while caring for Alzheimer’s and other dementias

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - David Chobar’s story of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s can resonate with many.

When he and the love of his life, Janet, married over 50 years ago - in sickness and in health was just a vow. In 2015, that vow became a full-time reality when Janet got her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“She was beyond what we would call minimal, and as a result, she was not able to be involved in any medical tests, or any situations where I could get her any help. So it began, it began five to seven years of just literally watching her die in front of me,” said Chobar.

Janet died in October 2021. David was her primary caregiver for those seven years, bringing in hospice months early and never leaving her side. But he started to feel the weight of caring for someone with dementia.

“You know, as a caregiver, you cannot lock yourself in. Here is a startling statistic: 70% of people over the age of 70, they die before their Alzheimer’s loved one dies. That’s how stressful caregiving is. So it is important that the caregiver gets help,” said Chobar.

Since Janet’s passing, David has been to Washington, D.C., lobbying members of Congress to get the Center for Medicare Services to completely cover Alzheimer’s drugs like Aduhelm and Leqembi -- a fight still ongoing.

“2,000 people every day, go beyond mild to moderate, and then they’re no longer available for trials or for these special medications,” said Chobar.

Janet’s disease had progressed beyond the point of treatment. But that doesn’t mean others can’t have extended time with their loved ones.

“My wife had the most beautiful smile -- she was nicknamed Mrs. Smiley and the disease of Alzheimer’s steals that, it steals it, there becomes a glaze,” said Chobar.

One thing David found helpful was connecting with other caregivers. He did this through the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

”So the Alzheimer’s Association helps offer and facilitate support groups both with caregiver support and those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. We also offer free community education through various means through either staff or community volunteers who are excellent educators,” said Sean Hoesing, Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Western Iowa.

If you or someone you know is a caregiver to someone with dementia, visit the Alzheimer’s Association site for more tips and support options. There, you can enter your zip code to find a local support group or chapter. The 24/7 helpline is 1 (800) 272-3900

It is also important to know the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality

