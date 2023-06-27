Light rain showers likely this morning then severe weather chance tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are all waking up in the 50s and a few low 60s to start off our Tuesday morning.

Also, ground smoke is once again moving into the region this morning. For the most part, the smoke is east of I-29, and the smoke will dissipate as we continue through the rest of the morning.

Throughout the morning, light rain showers will move into the area, starting in western Siouxland and moving east. The highest chance of rain will overtake western parts of the region this morning.

As this rain moves east, it will start to break apart, so rain chances will be lower east of I-29.

Highs today will be more average, as they will climb into the mid- to low-80s across the region with the chance of light rain showers in the morning.

This afternoon will become partly sunny before the chance of severe weather returns tonight.

Tonight, you can expect our lows to be in the 60s across the region, but our main focus is the chance of severe weather here in Siouxland. Around 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., we will start to see some isolated thunderstorms popping up in western Siouxland that could turn severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us at Marginal and Slight Risk of seeing weather tonight. The Slight Risk is for western Siouxland, and eastern Siouxland is under the Marginal Risk. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

