Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
Man identified in Estherville, IA house fire
14th and Ingleside Ave
One man sent to hospital after shooting near Sioux City’s northside
14th and Ingleside Ave
One person dead after shooting in Sioux City, police looking for suspect

Latest News

If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records
Ernst spoke with workers from the facility.
Sen. Joni Ernst toured Hope Haven as part of 99 county tour
(From left to right) Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston, and Nathan Jones embarked on...
4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer