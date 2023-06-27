Nationwide flyovers celebrate 100th Anniversary of the first air refueling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One hundred years ago, on June 27, 1923, the U.S. military’s first successful air refueling took place. A century later, the military hosted aerial celebrations across the country, including one in the skies over Sioux City.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, KC-135 refueling tankers from the 185th Air Refueling Wing flew over Sioux City to commemorate the first air refueling in 1927. They were joined by F-16s from the 114th Fighter Wing out of South Dakota. Throughout the day, air refueling units performed flyovers at major landmarks, population centers and state capitols in all 50 states.

“It is exciting here for us in Sioux City because we can display exactly what we do every day. And we’ll be doing this at different landmarks around the Midwest and showing people exactly what we do,” said Captain Braden Christensen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. “We fly the KC-135, it was originally built in the 1960s and we still maintain them today.”

In Iowa, people could see flyovers in Sioux City, West Lake Okoboji and Ames. Nebraska saw flyovers at Chimney Rock, Lincoln, and Omaha. And in South Dakota, there were flyovers in Pierre, Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and Sioux Falls.

