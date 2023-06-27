Nebraska Indian Community College has new bachelor program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Students at one local community college will have a brand new opportunity to further their education.

On Tuesday, Nebraska Indian Community College announced a new addition to its programs. The college will now offer a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Tribal Nation Building.

After nearly three years of planning, the college will offer the program for students starting this fall for the 2023-24 academic year. The college’s president says this is a great opportunity for higher learning.

“It is a fantastic feeling, we finally made it through all of the hoops you need to jump through to be an accredited program and to be accredited by the Higher Learning Commission for schools and colleges, said NICC President Michael Oltrogge. “You know we have the capacity, we have the instructors, it’s just a great feeling to be able to have things pull together.”

If you are interested in applying check out this link.

