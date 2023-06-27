One man set to hospital after shooting near northside Sioux City

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One man is in the hospital and police are searching for suspects after a shooting Monday evening on the near-northside of Sioux City.

It happened just after 6:30 Monday night at 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue. Arriving officers found a 36-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Police say after talking with witnesses they have located people that may have been involved with the shooting.

However, they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

”This seems like this possibly stemmed from some sort of fight between these groups. I don’t believe the public is in any immediate danger but we are still looking for people who we believe may be involved,” said Lieutenant Jeremy McClure with Sioux City Police.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing. There is no word on the current condition of the victim.

