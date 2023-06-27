Recycling collections moving to every other week in Sioux City

The old Gill Hauling bins being collected in the Southern Hills Mall parking lot.
The old Gill Hauling bins being collected in the Southern Hills Mall parking lot.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City officials in Sioux City say Gill Hauling will begin collecting recycling containers every other week starting July 3.

Regular garbage collection will continue to be every week, with no change to the current routes. To see the new recycling route maps, click here.

Officials say Sioux City residents may see an increase in collection service staff in their neighborhood during the recycling transition. Residents who experience a missed collection during this transition or have any questions should contact Gill Hauling at (712) 279-0151.

Additionally, the Sioux City City Council Monday night approved changes to the service rates for local garbage collections.

Current RateRate Effective 7/1/23
95-gallon container$18.21$17.30
65-gallon container$15.55$16
Extra container fee (per bin)$4.16$4.25
Solid Waste Sticker$1.15$1.50

