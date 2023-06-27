Sen. Joni Ernst toured Hope Haven as part of 99 county tour

Ernst spoke with workers from the facility.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Hope Haven is a regional resource for disability services and advocacy and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst got the chance to tour one of their Northwest Iowa facilities.

Hope Haven operates more than 50 homes and Ernst toured the Rock Valley facility to see how residents live. She said facilities, like this one, are good for Iowa and a good example for others.

“Well, I think it’s good especially in this region through Hope Haven. There is a really good opportunity for people that might have intellectual disabilities or physical disabilities but overall looking at this home today was a great example for others to follow,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

After Ernst’s tour, she talked with workers of Hope Haven to discuss issues that the company is dealing with from patient health needs to workforce issues.

“Workforce is a major challenge the people that do the work that they do at Hope Haven are heroes. They step into situations and provide medical care. They document their shifts, and they have the kind of patience that it takes to do a really good job,” said CEO of Hope Haven Matt Buley.

Ernst also plans to visit Sioux City as a speaker at the U.S. Global Leadership Forum’s Heartland Summit, on Thursday, at Stoney Creek Hotel.

