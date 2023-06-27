Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Elkhorn River

(Pixabay)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in Northeast Nebraska say possible human remains were found in a local river.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says Monday afternoon they were contacted by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger, Nebraska. The swimmers reportedly discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene the recovered the partial remains.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities are working with forensic scientists at the University of North Texas to determine if the remains are historic or are from a recent death.

The sheriff’s office says after severe flooding on the Elkhorn River four years ago, at least three partial skeletal remains have been found in or near the river. After forensic examinations, those were determined to be historic remains from the 19th century or earlier.

