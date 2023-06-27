Short term agreement reached with management company for Long Lines Family Rec. Center climbing wall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City has reached a temporary agreement with the management company for the climbing wall at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

The agreement with Whitewater was set to expire at the end of this month, one year after it started.

Under the temporary agreement approved by the council tonight, Whitewater will continue to receive an $8,333 monthly management fee from the city, plus an additional $50,000 for facility upgrades and marketing.

The agreement will go until the end of September.

Whitewater will retain all revenue from the operation and management of the facility while a long-term management agreement is negotiated.

Mayor Bob Scott says he is hopeful a cost-effective agreement will be made.

“Hopefully there’ll be an agreement. In principle that’ll reduce the city subsidy, but yet maintain that, that facility for people to use. So hopefully in the next three months, we can come to some sort of agreement that will work for everybody,” Scott said.

A Go-Fund-me has been created by Alex Erwin, the manager of the climbing wall.

He’s looking to match the city’s contribution of $50,000.

In the post on GoFundMe, it says “The funding agreement has changed, so we are asking for your assistance to keep the gym running in its current, public form. We will need to raise $50,000 to match the city’s contribution.”

