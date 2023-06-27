Sioux City Communtiy School Board To fill now vacant board position

A Sioux City school board member has officially resigned
A Sioux City school board member has officially resigned(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board will appoint a temporary member to its board.

Perla Alarcon-Flory submitted her formal resignation tonight... which was accepted by the school board.

She’s moving to Arkansas due to her husband’s job relocation.

To fill her seat board members voted Monday night to appoint a replacement instead of having a special election for a member that could only serve about four months.

Now, applicants have until July 20th to express interest in the temporary position.

Board President Dan Greenwell says the board will announce who will be appointed at its next meeting, July 24th. That appointee will then serve until the November school board election.

“We hope to get qualified candidates interested in this time as well. So, I think we’ll find a person that will be able to serve effectively for the short period of time,” said Greenwell.

Five of the seven board seats will be up for election in November. Candidates will be able to run for one of the four 4-year term positions, or to fill the final two years of Alarcon-Flory’s term.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Man identified in Estherville, IA house fire
Shelly Naja questioned whether this was a UFO or storm when she sent this picture to KTIV.
See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota...
Man accused of Dakota Dunes murder has court hearing

Latest News

A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Short term agreement reached with management company for Long Lines Family Rec. Center climbing wall
Sioux City adding affordable housing on the West Side
One man set to hospital after shooting in northside Sioux City
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for felony sex offense in Burt County, NE
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Tino French