Sioux City Communtiy School Board To fill now vacant board position

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board will appoint a temporary member to its board.

Perla Alarcon-Flory submitted her formal resignation tonight... which was accepted by the school board.

She’s moving to Arkansas due to her husband’s job relocation.

To fill her seat board members voted Monday night to appoint a replacement instead of having a special election for a member that could only serve about four months.

Now, applicants have until July 20th to express interest in the temporary position.

Board President Dan Greenwell says the board will announce who will be appointed at its next meeting, July 24th. That appointee will then serve until the November school board election.

“We hope to get qualified candidates interested in this time as well. So, I think we’ll find a person that will be able to serve effectively for the short period of time,” said Greenwell.

Five of the seven board seats will be up for election in November. Candidates will be able to run for one of the four 4-year term positions, or to fill the final two years of Alarcon-Flory’s term.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.