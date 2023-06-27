Sioux City pushes for last minute RAGBRAI hosts

Sioux City RAGBRAI riders putting up a tent in Sioux City.
Sioux City RAGBRAI riders putting up a tent in Sioux City.(KTIV)
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City organizers for RAGBRAI are still looking for hosts as the deadline nears.

July 1 is the deadline for Sioux City residents to host cyclists.

There are expected to be over 25,000 people in town and several are still without a place to camp.

Organizers are looking for people with a yard that would allow people to stay overnight on Saturday, July 22.

“They’ll just camp in your yard for a night. They will take everything with them. They will not leave a mess, there is no liability so we would love for that to occur,” said Anne Westra, the Sioux City RABGRAI Publicity Chair.

If you are interested, click here to sign up to host RAGBRAI riders.

