Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Tino French

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Tino French.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, French is wanted out of Burt County, Nebraska, on a warrant for a Felony Sex Offense.

He is described as a 51-year-old man, 5′10″ tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on French’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

