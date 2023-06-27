Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Tino French

Wanted by U.S. Marshals for felony sex offense in Burt County, NE
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for felony sex offense in Burt County, NE(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Tino French.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, French is wanted out of Burt County, Nebraska, on a warrant for a Felony Sex Offense.

He is described as a 51-year-old man, 5′10″ tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on French’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marriage.
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at Iowa wedding
Man identified in Estherville, IA house fire
Shelly Naja questioned whether this was a UFO or storm when she sent this picture to KTIV.
See viewer pictures from last night’s storms in Siouxland
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota...
Man accused of Dakota Dunes murder has court hearing

Latest News

A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Short term agreement reached with management company for Long Lines Family Rec. Center climbing wall
Sioux City adding affordable housing on the West Side
One man set to hospital after shooting in northside Sioux City
A Sioux City school board member has officially resigned
Sioux City Communtiy School Board To fill now vacant board position