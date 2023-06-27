Warming Shelter to restructure warm weather services

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Starting July 9th the warming shelter will change its format of services due to funding according to the shelter’s board president.

After initially deciding to be open year round, the shelter’s board has decided to change course in the mission.

It will continue to be open for families with children and those with disabilities.

The board president says this will allow more funds and resources to be put forth -- in staying open during the coldest months and help keep the most at risk individuals, alive.

“Looking at our mission to keep people alive, we’re looking at who’s the most vulnerable: women, children, basically families, and those that are disabled. And so rather than closing completely, we’re still trying to maintain that focus that keeping people alive,” Warming Shelter Board President Joe Twidwell said.

The shelter will continue to provide mail services for anyone in need.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.