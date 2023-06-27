Waste bin replacement project continues in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Trash bin pickup and replacement continues in Sioux City.

Last week the city put focus on Gill Hauling’s effort to pick up thousands of the old bins - so new ones could be distributed.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he hopes the process will be complete. He said it’s been a frustrating process for some residents.

“I just think the whole thing, the whole rollout could have been done a lot better. But hopefully we’re getting towards the end of it. And everybody will get new bins by the end of the week, and we’ll have less complaints,” Scott said.

The council also passed the first of three readings for the new rates for garbage as part of the 10-year agreement with Gill Hauling.

If it passes three readings Sioux City residents will pay $17.60 per month for a 95-gallon container. That price is lower than the current rate of $18.21.

The agreement allows for small-volume users to choose 65-gallon container at a lower price.

It will cost $16.00 under the new agreement, which is slightly above the current rate of $15.55.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.