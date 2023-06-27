What you need to know ahead of Saturday in the Park

FILE - Saturday in the Park festival from July 2022.
FILE - Saturday in the Park festival from July 2022.(KTIV)
By RJ Breen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Workers are preparing Grandview Park for this weekend’s “Saturday in the Park” festival. And, this year, there are a few new things to expect.

The show, on Saturday, will feature the headliners “Earth, Wind and Fire.” Also on stage are Samantha Fish, “The War and Treaty” and Siouxland-native Dane Louis.

Free Wi-Fi and a cell phone signal booster will be available this year as well. The hillside near the water tower will also be open for more seating.

“It’s going to be good. We got the park back in terms of no construction,” said Saturday in the Park co-founder. “We got the big hill behind us with primarily grass so it’s going to be nice to sit up there. It’s a really good year to come back I think we’re going to have a great year this year.”

Shuttle service, from the Tyson Events Center to Grandview Park, is available again this year. For more information on routes and fares, check out this link.

