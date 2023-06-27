Woodbury County’s new attorney reflects on six months in office

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis has been on the job for about six months, taking over the role as the county’s top lawyer. It’s both familiar and unusual for Loomis, who previously served as a prosecutor in that office.

Just one month into the job, Loomis was chairing a committee to decide who would fill a vacant seat on the board of supervisors. That was a new challenge, considering Loomis is used to working in a courtroom.

“I knew that that would be one of my duties come January that we would need to do that. I wasn’t necessarily expecting to be the chair of that committee,” said Loomis.

He’s also had to appear in front of the County Board of Supervisors, asking for pay raises and bonuses, and then hiring directly from universities to fill five vacancies his election campaign said had lingered since June 2022.

“I think the one unique thing that my office is experiencing is the number that we’ve been dealing with and are down. But thankfully, we have great prosecutors that have worked really hard. And we have a great staff overall,” said Loomis.

According to a memorandum of understanding between the county and the union representing the assistant county attorneys, the county agreed in January to a $1,500 bonus after one year of service.

That’s on top of a 2.5% annual raise, all paid for by American Rescue Plan Funds.

“And so I think that was something that I wasn’t necessarily expecting to have to do. But I thought that it was necessary to do that,” Loomis said.

Loomis, a Republican, defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings last November. Handling cases, Loomis said, he has told his prosecutors they need to go to trial in some instances.

But he mostly takes a “hands-off” approach, allowing line prosecutors to decide how cases should be handled.

