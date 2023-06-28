84-year-old Iowa woman dies after 4-vehicle crash

SCRANTON, Iowa (KTIV) - There were two injuries and one death after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday near the U.S. Highway 30 and Forest Avenue intersection, which is located east of Scranton.

According to the ISP, three vehicles were stopped on the highway, due to local construction, when a Toyota Prius vehicle came up behind them and failed to stop. The Toyota Prius collided with the third vehicle in the line and caused a chain reaction, with each vehicle crashing into the one ahead of them.

Eighty-four-year-old Mary Ann Haberl of Carroll, Iowa was a passenger in one of the three vehicles stopped on the highway. Authorities say she died due to injuries she received in the crash. The driver of the vehicle she was in, 88-year-old Donald Haberl of Carroll, was injured in the crash and sent to a local hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Prius, 30-year-old Amy Marie Yager of Coon Rapids, Iowa, was also injured in the crash.

No other injuries have been reported. The crash remains under investigation.

