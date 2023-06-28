Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - There are plenty of exciting activities to enjoy during the Fourth of July. And one of the biggest in Northwest Iowa is the Star Spangled Spectacular in Storm Lake.

The event takes place on July 3 and July 4. This year the event not only celebrates the nation’s independence but also marks Storm Lake’s 150th anniversary.

Some of the events happening include parades on Monday and Tuesday, as well as plenty of food vendors, live music and activities the whole family can enjoy.

For a full list of events for the Star Spangled Spectacular, follow this link.

