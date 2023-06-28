Authorities search for missing NE Nebraska teen

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska authorities need your help finding a teen that’s been missing since Monday.

Nebraska’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse says 14-year-old Jhezzika Sherman is a American Indian girl, who is five-feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Sherman may be in the Winnebago, Nebraska area.

If you see her, call the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center at (402) 494-7555.

