Authorities search for missing NE Nebraska teen

14-year-old Jhezzika Sherman
14-year-old Jhezzika Sherman(Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse)
By Matt Breen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska authorities need your help finding a teen that’s been missing since Monday.

Nebraska’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse says 14-year-old Jhezzika Sherman is a American Indian girl, who is five-feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Sherman may be in the Winnebago, Nebraska area.

If you see her, call the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center at (402) 494-7555.

