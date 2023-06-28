Claire Bradshaw departing KTIV to return home

Claire Bradshaw
Claire Bradshaw(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After nearly three amazing years, KTIV will be saying goodbye to News 4 Today Anchor Claire Bradshaw.

Claire’s last day is Friday, June 30. She’ll be leaving to work at a news station in the Kansas City area, which is where she grew up. She first joined the KTIV team in July 2020 as the Weekend Anchor and Reporter and was promoted to Morning Co-Anchor of News 4 Today in May 2021.

While at KTIV, Claire has provided well-written and engaging Siouxland news, and she has been an invaluable member of the KTIV team.

“The last three years in Siouxland have been nothing short of a blessing,” said Claire. “Thank you to my KTIV family for making every day atop Signal Hill memorable. Thank you to the viewers for their continued kindness. Sharing the stories of Siouxland has been the best way to start my broadcast career. It is bittersweet to leave, but I am excited for this new chapter in life to be home with family and friends.”

“Claire has been an amazing leader in the KTIV newsroom,” said KTIV Director of Operations, Keith W. Bliven. “Her engagement not only with the viewers but with new journalists starting out at KTIV, will be missed.”

Good luck Claire, we’ll definitely miss you, and you’ll always have a home on Signal Hill.

