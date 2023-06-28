Details of Navigator carbon pipeline discussed at Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A representative for the Navigator CO2 pipeline spoke tonight at the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide details about the project.

Navigator Public Affairs Manager Tracie Gibler said the project is aimed to capture carbon through a pipeline that will run through five states to include Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.

She said 26 miles will stretch through Woodbury County and the company has currently spent $14.6 million statewide, through right-of-way easements in the state of Iowa.

Woodbury County Board Chairman Matthew Ung says it was good to hear from a company representative.

He said the board has expressed concerns to state lawmakers in hopes of reaching Governor Kim Reynolds.

”We don’t really receive anything from the state that would indicate any change in the direction of the project overall. What the county can do is to minimize the damage to landowner rights to landowner values, to prioritize safety,” Ung said.

Ung said the board has signaled its opposition several times to the use of eminent domain.

Gibler says through the entire process, the company will meet or exceed regulatory standards made by The Office of Pipeline Safety, which is overseen by the United States Department of Transportation.

Navigator hopes to have the pipeline operational by 2025.

