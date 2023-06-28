‘Earth, Wind & Fire’ superfan to see band play for 19th time for Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In just a few short days Grandview Park’s lawn will be full of people enjoying “Saturday in the Park.”

One “superfan” has been looking forward to one day seeing her favorite band, “Earth Wind and Fire” play in her hometown.

“Everybody has their dream headliner, and for me, it has always been ‘Earth, Wind, and Fire,’” said Tina Tibbetts in front of her tribute wall for EWF.

Tibbetts has been a fan of “Earth, Wind and Fire” for as long as she can remember.

“I grew up listening to their music with my mom in the early days, and I just have always loved “Earth, Wind and Fire.” When I got old enough to start going to concerts on my own, my dream was to always see my band live, and it just took off from there,” said Tibbetts.

Tibbetts has seen the band play 18 times but she never thought they would make a stop in her hometown.

“I’ve had a countdown on my door at work every day leading up to the show!” Tibbetts told KTIV.

“Obviously, we’re really looking forward to Earth, Wind & Fire,” said Dave Bernstein, co-founder of Saturday in the Park.

Tibbetts saw the band for the first time on July 1, 2004. Now almost 20 years later, she says that it has come full circle.

“My very first show was an outdoor music festival and everything else since then has been concert venues so this is almost taking me right back to that very first show that I ever went to,” said Tibbetts.

“Earth, Wind and Fire” will take “Saturday In The Park’s” main stage, at Grandview Park, Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. with fireworks concluding at the end of their set. Admission is free.

