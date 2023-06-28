Explorers jump out to early start in opening series win over Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers returned home to Lewis & Clark Park with some momentum after taking series wins against the top two teams in the West division on their longest road trip of the season. The goal now is to keep is to keep that momentum going.

The Explorers begin game one of a home series with I-29 Rivals Sioux Falls.

The Explorers jumped out to a quick start with a 3-0 lead after the first inning. It all started off with John Nogowski ripping off a two-RBI double to the right-center gap giving the X’s the early 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jake Ortega hit a sac fly off to left field bringing in John Nogowski to extend the Sioux City lead to 3-0.

Miguel Sierra extended lead with a solo home run, and Jack Kelly scored off a wild pitch as the Explorers take a 5-1 win to start off the home series.

