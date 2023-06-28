Grillin’ With News 4: Pork, Pineapple and Sweet Potato Skewers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skewers are a staple of summer grilling, and this recipe provides a sizzlingly good example that anyone can make.

To make marinade, combine pineapple juice, honey, Sriracha sauce, Worcestershire sauce and crushed garlic.

Place pork cubes in a plastic zipper bag. Cover with marinade and place in the refrigerator for 3 hours.

To make the yogurt dip, mix all the yogurt ingredients in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate.

In a small pot, boil sweet potato cubes with 2 tablespoon salt until al dente (about 5 minutes). Rinse under cool running water.

Once your pork has marinated, sweet potatoes are cooled and pineapple cubed, skewer each ingredient one by one.

To cook, use a charcoal grill, gas grill, griddle, or cast-iron pan. Heat all to smoking hot.

Lightly brush vegetable oil on all sides of your loaded skewers and season with salt and pepper.

Once your grill is hot, prepare your grill grates or cooking surface by adding oil to a paper towel and hold with tongs to rub grates or cooking surface.