Grillin’ With News 4: Pork, Pineapple and Sweet Potato Skewers
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Skewers are a staple of summer grilling, and this recipe provides a sizzlingly good example that anyone can make.
|Prep Time
|Cook Time
|Serving Size
|30 mins
|15 mins
|7
Ingredients
- 1 Prairie Fresh pork tenderloin, cut into 1″ cubes
- 1 pound of sweet potatoes cut into 1″ cubes
- 2 cups of pineapple juice
- 3 tablespoons of honey
- 1 tablespoon of Sriracha sauce
- 3 cloves of crushed garlic
- Wooden skewers or sugar cane sticks
- For pineapple chili yogurt dip:
- 1 cup of whole-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon of chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon of granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 cup of pineapple juice
- Juice of 1 lime
Directions
- To make marinade, combine pineapple juice, honey, Sriracha sauce, Worcestershire sauce and crushed garlic.
- Place pork cubes in a plastic zipper bag. Cover with marinade and place in the refrigerator for 3 hours.
- To make the yogurt dip, mix all the yogurt ingredients in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate.
- In a small pot, boil sweet potato cubes with 2 tablespoon salt until al dente (about 5 minutes). Rinse under cool running water.
- Once your pork has marinated, sweet potatoes are cooled and pineapple cubed, skewer each ingredient one by one.
- To cook, use a charcoal grill, gas grill, griddle, or cast-iron pan. Heat all to smoking hot.
- Lightly brush vegetable oil on all sides of your loaded skewers and season with salt and pepper.
- Once your grill is hot, prepare your grill grates or cooking surface by adding oil to a paper towel and hold with tongs to rub grates or cooking surface.
- Add skewers to the grill over the hottest areas. Turn and cook on all sides, brushing with reserved marinade.
