Iowa woman sentenced in newborn’s death at her daycare

(KTVF)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTIC, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman who murdered a newborn under her care at a Cass County daycare in 2019 was sentenced on Wednesday.

Alison Dorsey was sentenced to 50 years and must serve at least 35 of those years behind bars, according to Iowa District Court documents. Presiding Judge Amy Zacharias also ordered Dorsey to pay $150,000 restitution to the family.

Dorsey was found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after an 11-week-old child died at her daycare in Massena, Iowa.

(Cass Co. Sheriff)
(Cass Co. Sheriff)(KWQC)

According to court documents, a family member left the 11-week-old baby with Dorsey at about 7 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019. Four hours later, Dorsey called the father to tell him the baby wasn’t breathing right and wouldn’t eat.

He went to the daycare, where he found Dorsey holding the baby, who looked gray and had stopped breathing, the documents state. He started CPR and Dorsey called 9-1-1. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha but died the next day.

