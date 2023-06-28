Luxury apartments, possible coffee shop and store coming to Sioux City’s Benson Building

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of Sioux City’s downtown high rises will soon be vacant no more, thanks to a $26 million investment in the Benson Building.

The J&M Real Estate Group, based in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota purchased the building in 2020. Come November, the company plans to have 80 luxury apartments move-in ready, and then eventually expand with commercial businesses operating on the lower floor.

The construction is far enough along, you can really see the vision: The upper floors will be filled with apartments. Because of historical tax credits, many of the surfaces have been restored to how they looked in the 1950s, and that gives the building an industrial vibe.

Ultimately, the developers are hoping to turn the empty building into a place to live, work and shop.

It doesn’t take long to see the charm of the Benson Building during KTIV’s tour of the building: Wood paneling in the old office space, mixed with a giant freight elevator previously used for lifting cars and sweeping views of downtown.

For Brandi Jorgensen, the owner of the development company, this is her first time striking out on her own to build a high rise. And she’s convinced her investment will pay off.

“So really trying to figure out what the building was capable of housing and what the areas would work as and what it would look like eventually, and making the numbers work, we went through a lot of different scenarios,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen and Property Manager Stephanie Mohr pitched the apartments to young professionals, those who want to live downtown, and anyone who no longer wants to maintain a home. They predict the commercial space will eventually house offices, and hopefully a coffee/wine bar, as well as some type of grocery store. Something they believe is sorely missing downtown.

“We do have a drive-thru window so people can come through the alley and get their cup of coffee but also you have the potential of 83 apartment residents, you know, visiting your business on a daily basis,” said Mohr.

The apartments will rent in the Benson Building from about $975 a month to over $2,000 a month depending on the exact unit. There are additional fees for parking, both surface and underground, and pets are allowed with an additional pet rent fee.

“But I think to the downtown, it really is providing housing for people that we want to work and (live) downtown, and it makes it more accessible to people who want that type of lifestyle,” said Jorgensen.

