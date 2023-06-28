Mark Brahmer leaves Pierce football program after nearly 30 years & 4 state titles

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A big change is on the way for the Pierce Bluejays football team.

After an impressive run spanning nearly 30 years, Bluejay Head Coach Mark Brahmer is hanging up the headset.

”You know, this place is always going to be very special to me, I don’t know if there’s a better place in the state of Nebraska and maybe throughout the United States to coach high school football,” said Brahmer.

In 1995, the year football in Pierce, Nebraska would undergo a vast change. The Bluejays would hire Mark Brahmer to be their next head coach. Nine state title appearances and 4 state championships later, Brahmer would call it a career.

“I was fortunate to get the job here at Pierce High, I was probably the third choice out of three guys that they interviewed,” said Brahmer. “They went with the young and dumb guy and that’s exactly what I was when I first started. I didn’t know a lot, but I did know how to work, so through time and effort and patience from the people around me and a lot of hard work by our young men within this community, and a lot of good assistant coaches, we were slowly able to turn it around.”

That slow turnaround began with 2 losing seasons in 95 and 96 with records of 2-6 and then 3-6, but finally, Brahmer and the Bluejays were able to break through.

“Then in 97 to 6-3 qualified for the playoffs for the first time that I was here and then after that it kind of took off,” said Brahmer.

Take off they did, as that would start a string of 17 straight playoff appearances. Success like that only comes one way for the Bluejays under Brahmer.

“The thing that I always felt has set Peirce apart from other places, is the blue-collar work ethic of people. I’ve told a number of people of this since I got here in 1995. I have never had a parent come to me and complain about the amount of time and effort we’ve asked of their sons,” said Brahmer.

After establishing a program that brought pride to Pierce, Brahmer decided to add another tradition, one that comes after the sweet taste of victory.

“The fight song we started singing that in 2007, in my opinion, that helped form additional pride in our school and our community and tied those two together,” said Brahmer.

“The thing I still miss the most about high school football and playing at Pierce is the fight song after the games, the whole crowd singing along. Nothing better than a win in high school, especially Pierce the crowd travels so well,” said Brett Tinker, a former Pierce Bluejay who played from 2016-2019

Tradition and time, two words that go hand in hand, but for coach Brahmer it’s now time to start a new tradition.

“I had kind of earmarked this as maybe my last year, if I didn’t have a couple of kids playing college athletics in the fall, I probably would continue to coach,” said Brahmer

Brahmer would leave the Bluejay program on the top of the mountain, after a 13-0 season and a class C1 State Championship.

For Brahmer it’s now time to enjoy time with his family, time that was sacrificed for nearly 30 years as he poured his blood sweat and tears into building the Pierce football program.

“My wife never complained, she raised our children, she always let me do my thing. A couple of times I apologized for not being there, and she said, ‘I know it makes you happy and you’ve got to do your thing,” said Brahmer.

Brahmer knows it will be tough to be in the stands on game days but believes in due time... he might wear the headset in the future.

“It’s going it be very difficult, I won’t be able to sit I’ll probably have to pace. If I’m pulled back at some point, which I hope I am maybe 4 or 5 years down the road, that will be the reason why, because I just love being part of a team,” said Brahmer.

For now, the Bluejays will take the field under Darin Suckstorf, a Pierce Alum that played for Coach Brahmer.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.