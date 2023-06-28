Mostly sunny day, but it will be warmer and more humid.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region and wind up to 15 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Also, we are seeing a few thundershowers developing in our southern counties here in Siouxland. Then into northeastern parts of the viewing area are dealing with some wildfire smoke where they are seeing visibility less than 3 miles. Also, the air quality is not the best out in eastern Siouxland and because of that an Air Quality Alert is in effect the rest of Wednesday.

So, today we are forecasting highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across the region with mostly sunny skies across the region and it will be more humid across the region as well. The wildfire smoke should start to move out later today, but we will still see some lingering smoke into northern and eastern Siouxland.

Tonight, you can expect near lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Looking at your Thursday we will see showers pop up across the region starting out west and then moving east throughout the morning. We are forecasting for light to maybe a few moderate showers popping up in a few places into our Thursday. On top of that highs will still climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with more humid feel outside.

Then Friday and Saturday we have another chance of thunderstorms moving into the Siouxland area.

