New drones can help farmers with their crops

Rembrandt, IA (KTIV) - From the military to toys to aerial photography, drones are used in so many ways.

Agriculture is also on that list. Farmers will be able to spray their fields using these drones. They give farmers more maneuverability than a plane and maybe a future tool for their fields.

”Well one thing for this compared to a plane or a plane more so is getting around groves, tight corners and that,” said Todd Friedrich farmer.

“Basically, everything is going to get bigger and lighter, and these things will probably eventually take over some agricultural main things,” added Ag Technology Services Leader Tyson Kester.

On Wednesday in Rembrandt, Iowa there was a demonstration put on by AgriVision to showcase the potential of drone technology for agriculture. This technology is available to farmers right now, but for those that want to operate one of these drones, they have to get several licenses first.

