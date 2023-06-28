Reports: Former NFL player dies at 45 after suffering career-ending neck injury

Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings is shown being taken off the field on a...
Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings is shown being taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in a 2007 NFL game.(AP photos via David J. Phillip/Dave Einsel | File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A former NFL defensive tackle who suffered a career-ending injury has lost his battle with cancer.

KHOU reports that Cedric Killings has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 45.

Last Friday, his wife, Shavon Killings, shared on social media that her husband has died but he will live on with her and their children.

“My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me, but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our three children,” Shavon Killings wrote.

She added, “I’m comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I’m still at a loss and can’t believe this is real.”

Cedric Killings played in the NFL for eight seasons before suffering a career-ending injury in 2007 while playing for the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

He reportedly fractured part of his spinal column during the game and had no feeling in his lower body as he was carted off the field and taken to a hospital.

During his time in the NFL, Cedric Killings played for the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, the Washington Commanders and the Texans.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Ingleside Ave
One person dead after shooting in Sioux City, police looking for suspect
Eric Peterson, left, and Dawn Peterson, right.
Two arrested on drug charges in Clay County, IA
Sheriff: Human skeletal remains found in Elkhorn River
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
14th and Ingleside Ave
One man sent to hospital after shooting near Sioux City’s northside

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband after writing book about grief is sued for over $13 million
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans
Grillin’ With News 4: Pork, Pineapple and Sweet Potato Skewers