River-Cade appoints new ‘Port Admiral’ and ‘Commodore’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’s a ‘Change in Command’ for the upcoming River-Cade festivities.

Tuesday night, the Sioux City River-Cade Association’s Board of Directors held a dinner and ceremony to honor the Port Admirals and Commodores leaving and incoming. Port Admiral Matt Breen and Commodore Nick Davidson were honored for all their help in the years 2019 to 2022. The board then congratulated the new Port Admiral, Steve Stouffer, and the new Commodore, Pat Wojcik.

One board member shared the importance of these roles for the upcoming years.

“It’s particularly important, this is our 60th anniversary of River-Cade and so we wanted to do something along with our celebration, we have a big event coming up in July with a lot of returning royalty and port admiral and so forth. It’s important that we keep the momentum as we enter our 60th year and 61st year,” said Tom Padgett, River-Cade Board Member, and Former Port Admiral.

Charese Yanney was also appointed as the River-Cade parade marshal. The summer River-Cade festivities will continue with the Amateur Golf Tournament on July 9th.

For more information about upcoming activities, click here.

