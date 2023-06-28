Sergeant Bluff-Lutton baseball and softball teams capture victories on senior night

Sergeant Bluff, IA (KTIV) - Baseball action in Sergeant Bluff tonight as the Warriors take on the Abe Lincoln Counicl Bluffs Lynx.

Things would start off hot for the Warriors as Tylar Lutgen ropes one dead center to the fence, it gets down, but it was good enough to bring home 2 runs.

Lutgen now on third, and a huge crack of the bat would lead to a sac fly and make the lead 3-0 Warriors in the first.

Later in the game a wild pitch in the dirt would walk Brayden Kerr home from 3rd and the first game of the double header ends 10-4 Warriors win.

Now to the Warriors softball team who took on the Glenwood Rams tonight.

1st inning and the great defense makes an early appearance, Elise Evans-Murphy catches some air and the ball for the Warriors.

Now Evans-Murphy at the plate, not quite enough distance, it has plenty of air to make it a sac fly and the Warriors lead 1-0.

Very next pitch, Ella Skinner gets all of that one, and it is a goner. a solo shot for the senior and a larger lead for the Warriors.

Later in the game, Riley Fitzgerald sends it sky high right down the first base line. it drops and brings home Brooklyn Ocker.

Warriors take a 7 to 4.

