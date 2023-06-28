Sioux City Transit providing bus rides to and from Saturday in the Park

(City of Sioux City)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As many of us in Sioux City know, parking around Grandview Park can become very difficult during Saturday in the Park, to say the least.

To help with this problem, Sioux City Transit plans to provide bus service to and from the Saturday in the Park music festival. Starting at 11 a.m. on July 1, buses will take people from the Tyson Events Center parking to Grandview Park. The service goes all day until about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The exact pickup and drop off locations for Sioux City Transit is the Tyson Events Center main entrance located at 401 Gordon Drive and the south entrance at Grandview Park. Festival goers will be able to park their vehicles at the Tyson Events Center / Long Lines Family Recreation Center or at the River’s Landing Parking Ramp at 5th and Douglas Streets.

Bus FaresOne-Way TripRound Trip
Adult$1.80$3.60
Student$1.55$3.10
Senior Citizens & Disables$0.90$1.80
Children Under 5-Years-OldFree with an adultFree with an adult

Organizers recommend people purchase their return ride tokens in advance. Drivers will accept cash on Saturday, but will not be able to make change. Fare tokens are sold throughout Saturday at the Tyson Events Center

Another option this year is the brand-new daily passes. Organizers say these passes allow riders to take multiple trips during a single day as marked on the ticket at the time of purchase. The passes cost $5 per adult, $2 per senior citizen and those with disabilities and $4 for students.

